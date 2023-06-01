Ogun Muslims Task Abiodun On Good Governance

The League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State has tasked Governor Dapo Abiodun on the need to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the State.

To this end, the clerics said it would soon present its position paper on good governance to the Governor.

The President of the League, Shaykh Sikirullahi Babalola who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday, said it was ready to continue its partnership with the Governor to ensure his success in office during the second term.

Babalola noted that the Governor’s records of quality service to the people of the State during his first term in office made the people vote for him.

The league which congratulated him on his victory at the 2023 Governorship election and his inauguration for a second term in office, assured him of its support.

The league, however, said it would soon present to him, its thoughts on critical areas that require more focus to engender good governance.

The statement read partly, “Your records of quality service to the people of Ogun State during the first term in office ultimately gave the people the confidence to entrust you with the future of the state once again.

“In the days ahead, we shall present our thoughts on critical areas that require more focus to engender good governance, as we resolve to sustain our partnership with Your Excellency in moving our dear State forward.

“May Almighty Allah give you the required wisdom, knowledge and wherewithal to fulfil the aspirations and needs of the people of Ogun State in a bid to take the State to a greater height among the comity of states in Nigeria.

"Your Excellency Sir, the victory at the polls is no doubt part of the mercies of Allah bestowed upon you.

