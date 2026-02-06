Ogun Muslims Adopt 30-Year Strategic Blueprint For Islamic Advancement

The Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) has adopted a 30-year Strategic Blueprint aimed at advancing the cause of Islam and repositioning the Council as a worldclass Islamic institution. The resolution was reached on February 2, at a retreat organised by the Council at the Olowu’s Palace, Abeokuta, which attracted over 200 delegates from across the state.

Held under the leadership of the Olowu of Owu, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Prof.) Saka Adelola Matemilola, the retreat brought together representatives of over 30 Islamic organisations from the Egba, Ijebu, Remo and Yewa divisions. Participants deliberated on a longterm framework aimed at strengthening the operations, relevance and impact of the Ogun Muslim Council (OMC).

In his keynote address, Oba Matemilola, who is also the President General of the Council, described the retreat as an opportunity for Muslim stakeholders to reflect on the 30-year journey of the OMC and chart a more strategic future.

He urged participants to critically examine the strategic document designed to optimise the Council’s functions, structures and capacities. The monarch disclosed that upon assuming leadership of the Council last year, he initiated a comprehensive review anchored on research and evidence-based strategies to address the challenges confronting Muslims in Ogun State.

Citing Qur’anic injunctions, Oba Matemilola admonished Muslims to shun reactionary approaches, embrace unity, position themselves strategically and utilise the OMC as a platform for achieving the objectives of Islam. He said his vision is to build a unified, vibrant and sustainable Council that all Muslims in the state can proudly identify with.

Earlier, a renowned Ogun State lawyer and Aare Musulumi of Ijebuland, Alhaji Musbau Oyefeso, called for the adoption of an evidence-based approach to reposition the OMC, stressing that credible data is essential for effective planning, advocacy and stakeholder engagement. Alhaji Oyefeso announced a donation of N1 million to support the development of a database system for the Council, noting that the initiative would enhance the realisation of its mission and vision.

He also emphasised the need to properly integrate the recommendations of the OMC’s Public Affairs Committee, particularly the systematic collection of data on Muslims and Islamic institutions across the state. The legal practitioner further offered the services of his law firm to assist with the incorporation of the OMC and any of its subsidiary nongovernmental organisations, with a view to strengthening institutional capacity and governance.

Presenting the OMC Strategic Document, Dr Akintoye Akindele, explained that the blueprint contains an implementation framework anchored on a 30-year long-term plan. He said the retreat was designed to clarify the Council’s identity, mission, vision and core values; define programmatic priorities; establish effective planning and management systems; design sustainable governance and financial models; and expand the relevance of the OMC beyond its traditional mandates. According to him, the retreat served as a “laboratory of ideas” where Muslim leaders, professionals and scholars collectively charted a coherent, inclusive and forward-looking strategic direction for the Council.