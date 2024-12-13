Ogun Muslim Council Commends NAHCON For Accountability, Transparency

Share

The Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) has commended the Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman led National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for its accountability and transparency. OMC gave the commendation at its general meeting held on 8th December 2024 in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

In the communique issued after the meeting and signed by its General Secretary,Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, OMC commended the Commission for its accountability and transparency in the recent return of fund to pilgrims for services not rendered as reimbursed by the Saudi Arabia authority. OMC further urged the Commission to “always be Allah-conscious in the discharge of its responsibilities.”

NAHCON had in a statement by Muhammad Ahmad Musa, Head, Public Affairs, announced the disbursement of N5.3billion refunds to State Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Tour Operators for poorly rendered services during the 2023 Hajj. Musa said in that press statement that

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is hereby informing the public that it has disbursed refunds amounting to N4,479,362,880.00 (Four Billion, Four Hundred and Seventy-Nine Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand, Eight Hundred Eighty Naira) to States’ Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Armed Forces.

These refunds pertain to the Masha’ir electricity services not rendered properly by the Saudi Authorities during the 2023 Hajj exercise.

“In addition, the Commission has refunded a sum of N917,148,479.99 (Nine hundred and seventeen million, one hundred and forty-eight thousand, four hundred and seventy-nine Naira, ninety-nine kobo) to 192 accredited Tour Companies that participated in the 2023 Hajj.

This amount is intended for onward disbursement to their respective Pilgrims, while the remaining participating companies will also be refunded after due reconciliation.”

He stressed that “This refund underscores NAHCON’s commitment, under the leadership of its Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, to uphold transparency and accountability in the management of Hajj operations.”

Musa said “All Pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj are advised to contact their respective State Pilgrims’ Welfare Agencies, Boards and Commissions or Tour Operators to claim their refunds. Each Pilgrim, is entitled to receive a refund of N61,080.00. (Sixty One Thousand, Eighty Naira only).”

A detailed breakdown of the number of Pilgrims per State and the corresponding amounts was attached to the press statement and many of the States have commenced disbursement accordingly. NAHCON however did not just stopped at sending the refunds to the States and Tour Operators.

It also, in a bold moment asked the anti-corruption to monitor the the entire process, right from the Commission to the Pilgrims. According to the statement by Musa,”

In the interest of transparency and due process, NAHCON calls upon the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other relevant security agencies to closely monitor the refund process.

This collaboration aims to ensure that all refunds are appropriately disbursed and reached the intended beneficiaries without any discrepancy.”

