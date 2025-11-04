Ogun MTEF: Abiodun Touts Infrastructure, Fiscal Discipline

In keeping with the practice of early budget preparation for optimal performance, the Ogun State Government commenced town hall meetings with stakeholders to solicit their input on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2026 Budget. The practice of holding town hall meetings aligns with the inclusive governance style of the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the administration’s ‘Building Our Future Together’ mantra.

In today’s democratising world, involving people in the decision-making process is essential for social capital. It not only gives them a sense of belonging, but also helps to choose projects that are a priority to their needs. Recently, the Remo Royal Event Centre, Akarigbo Palace, Ita-Oba, Sagamu, played host to the government team, an opportunity for stock-taking and future projections for the next fiscal year.

Setting the tone for discussion, the governor, represented by the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, reiterated the commitment of his administration to transforming the state into Nigeria’s foremost regional transportation hub through strategic infrastructural investments.

He stated that his administration had shown strong resolve by committing 130 hectares of land to the construction of the proposed Inland Dry Port, strategically positioned to connect the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Kajola Dry Port. This initiative, combined with the Gateway International Airport project, which recently commenced commercial operations, he added, would accelerate economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and position Ogun as a regional aviation and transportation hub.

“These projects will open new frontiers for seamless travel, enhance connectivity, and boost economic activities across the state and beyond,” he said. Abiodun further highlighted remarkable achievements of the administration in other sectors, including road infrastructure, healthcare, housing, and education.

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, in his keynote address, noted that the forum reflected the government’s belief in citizens’ engagement as the bedrock of governance and development. According to him, the meeting serves as a crucial avenue for inclusive engagement, transparency, and accountability. He assured that the meeting would ensure delivery of quality service and measurable impact across Ogun State, as inputs would guide government decisions on the choice of projects at the grassroots level.

The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi applauded the administration for the successful completion of the Gateway International Airport project, noting that it had positioned Ogun State as a hub for economic growth and investment opportunities. During the Town Hall Meeting for the Egba Division, the governor urged residents and stakeholders to continue to partner with the government in building “a state that works for everyone.”

Represented by the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, the governor said his administration had over the years implemented strategic public financial management reforms aligned with international best practices, ensuring fiscal discipline and effective service delivery. “Let us continue working together to identify priorities, craft solutions, and build a state that works for everybody,” he urged.

While highlighting remarkable achievements of the administration across critical sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, housing, education, agriculture, security, and youth empowerment, he assured that the government would continue to leverage the ISEYA Development Agenda to guide its policy direction. He attributed the high performance of the 2025 budget to fiscal discipline, transparency and efficiency.

“In the last 12 months, our administration has recorded notable achievements made possible through enhanced fiscal discipline, transparency, and efficiency, which have collectively driven socio-economic progress and laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth,” the governor stated. Health, they say, is wealth.

Demonstrative of the government’s efforts to expand access to healthcare delivery services, Prince Abiodun cited the roll-out of the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme, the renovation and equipping of primary healthcare facilities, the installation of solar power systems, among other initiatives, as part of the health sector achievements of the administration.

In furtherance of its priority effort on healthcare delivery, Governor Abiodun promised budgetary support to boost cancer awareness, early detection, and treatment across the state. The governor made the pledge when he received a Cancer Awareness and Screening team in Abeokuta during the commissioning of a free Breast Screening Centre-the second of its kind in the country.

The delegation included the wife of the Governor of Imo State, Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma; wife of the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, who also serves as the President-elect of the Union for International Cancer Control; wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; as well as the General Manager of Roche Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Company, and the Ogun State Commissioners for Health and Women Affairs and Social Development, among others.

The governor emphasised that cancer is no respecter of status, wealth, or affluence, stressing the importance of early detection and treatment to save lives. “Nothing can be more proactive than ensuring all hands are on deck for early detection and treatment, as some cancer variants are treatable if discovered early,” he said.

The governor assured that the state government would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to strengthen cancer prevention and management, adding that other companies operating within the state would be encouraged to include the establishment of cancer awareness and treatment centres as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“Government cannot do it alone, and I can confidently assure you that as a state government, we will support you in that regard. We will provide the necessary support, including budgetary provisions, because that is very important,” he stated. Governor Abiodun also revealed plans to explore the inclusion of cancer screening in the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme to ensure wider accessibility.

Other than health, the governor listed the installation of solar street lights, deployment of transformers to Communities, recruitment of Amotekun operatives for enhanced security, rehabilitation of science laboratories, renovation of technical colleges and successful hosting of the 2024 Gateway Games as key notable deliverables of the fiscal year.

For food security, Abiodun disclosed that the state has procured modern farm machinery, rehabilitated eight farm settlements, and upgraded the Ogun State Farmers Information Management System (OGFIMS) to a digital platform that enhances market access and supports farmers’ participation in government programmes.