Ogun Moves To Enforce Cleaner Environment

…Adopts Community Service For Waste Offenders

The Ogun State Government has announced that residents caught dumping refuse on roads will henceforth be arrested, corrected with compassion, and assigned community service as punishment.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, disclosed this while briefing members of the Governor’s Elders Advisory Council during their fourth quarterly meeting held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Thursday.

Oresanya stressed that the law forbids dumping refuse on roadways, noting that streets are not designated as dump sites.

He explained that residents are expected to place their refuse in front of their homes for Private Sector Participants (PSPs) to collect directly at their doorsteps.

He revealed that the state government is refining its enforcement strategy by shifting away from monetary fines to reduce financial pressure on citizens. Instead, offenders will be required to undertake community service.

According to him, Governor Dapo Abiodun remains deeply concerned about environmental management in the state and is investing significantly in new equipment to strengthen the Ministry of Environment’s operations.

“Under no condition should you dump refuse on the road. OGWAMA has the authority to arrest offenders, and those arrested will do community service.

We will correct in love. You will sweep the road and collect refuse. When people see you doing that, they will understand the consequences, and you won’t return to the same habit,” he said.

Oresanya added that Abiodun has approved the procurement of brand-new trucks both for OGWAMA and the private waste sector to improve waste management across the state.

Addressing the issue of noise pollution, the Commissioner disclosed that the ministry has shut several religious centres and other facilities found to be violating noise regulations.

He encouraged residents to report such disturbances through the ministry’s dedicated helpline: 09010480056.

He further emphasised that sanitation should be a daily responsibility rather than a once-a-month ritual. He noted that Section 6 of the Constitution empowers Local Government Health Officers to inspect homes, ensure bins are not overflowing, and prosecute erring households.

In addition, Oresanya revealed that safety consultants from the ministry are inspecting gas plants across the state to ensure compliance with safety standards, with substandard facilities set to be shut down soon.

Commending the ministry’s recent intervention in Ogijo, Chief Iyabo Apampa urged the Commissioner to also address air pollution and indiscriminate parking of trailers around Ibese and Papalanto, where cement factories operate.

Hon. Samuel Olubunmi Dada called on sanitary officers in the Local Governments to rise to their responsibilities, while encouraging residents to prioritise cleanliness and proper refuse disposal.

Chairman of the Governor’s Elders Advisory Council, Chief Olu Okuboyejo, applauded the state government’s efforts in waste management and agricultural development.

He also described the 2026 Budget of Sustainable Legacy, recently presented by Governor Abiodun, as a well-structured roadmap for a prosperous new year.