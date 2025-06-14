New Telegraph

June 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ogun Monarch Urges…

Ogun Monarch Urges FG to Promote Culture, Tradition

The Onilisa of Lisa, in Ogun state, Oba (Dr) Oladele No-jeem Odugbemi has called on traditional rulers in Yoruba land to promote culture and tra-ditions that foster unity within their respective domain.

Oba Odugbemi made the call during the annu-al egungun festival in the community.

He emphasised the importance of using traditional practices to strengthen bonds.

The traditional ruler stated that the role of tra-dition is to ensure sustain-able peace in society can-not be overemphasised.

According to him, tradi-tional institutions must be respected and should use their influence to promote cultural values that unite people.

Oba Odugbemi added that the festival is an age Long and important festi-val celebrated in the com-munity.

He commended the Ooni of ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi for promoting Yoruba cultural values.

Also,the Ajiroba of Lisa, Chief Dauda Olawale Ak-erele said the significance of the festival is to appease the gods for tranquility and peaceful coexistence in the community during the fes-tival

“As you can see, all the sons and daughters of lisa from far and near rejoic-ing, it’s like a homecoming where they come together to appease the gods and whatever they ask for shall be granted,” he said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Editors Celebrate Vanguard’s Publisher, Sam Amuka, At 90
Read Next

Oto-Awori LCDA Chairman, Asafa Is Dead
Share
Copy Link
×