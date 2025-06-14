Ogun Monarch Urges FG to Promote Culture, Tradition

Share

The Onilisa of Lisa, in Ogun state, Oba (Dr) Oladele No-jeem Odugbemi has called on traditional rulers in Yoruba land to promote culture and tra-ditions that foster unity within their respective domain.

Oba Odugbemi made the call during the annu-al egungun festival in the community.

He emphasised the importance of using traditional practices to strengthen bonds.

The traditional ruler stated that the role of tra-dition is to ensure sustain-able peace in society can-not be overemphasised.

According to him, tradi-tional institutions must be respected and should use their influence to promote cultural values that unite people.

Oba Odugbemi added that the festival is an age Long and important festi-val celebrated in the com-munity.

He commended the Ooni of ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi for promoting Yoruba cultural values.

Also,the Ajiroba of Lisa, Chief Dauda Olawale Ak-erele said the significance of the festival is to appease the gods for tranquility and peaceful coexistence in the community during the fes-tival

“As you can see, all the sons and daughters of lisa from far and near rejoic-ing, it’s like a homecoming where they come together to appease the gods and whatever they ask for shall be granted,” he said.

