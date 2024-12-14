Ogun Monarch to Grace Cda’s Launching of Smart Village

Share

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo is expected to be a special guest today as the Orile Kemta Community Development Association in Odeda area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, is set to inaugurate three of its outlined projects to develop the community.

Public Relation Officer of the body, Dr Olasunkanmi Oluga, said many other top dignitaries including Odeda LG Chairman, Hon Folashade Adeyemo, are billed to be at the event with Oba Gbadebo. The CDA, championed by Oluga Kingdom Development Association began plans long ago but the dream to change the face of the community starts today with the launching aimed at bringing the community close to modern civilization. President of the association, Special apostle Elijah Adefuyi Oluga, says all is set to make today’s event a grand one for the people of the community. Already the borehole water project has been concluded just as the ‘smart ecosystem toilet facilities have been provided. Also today, the foundation for the Health Centre will be laid at Orile Kemta.

Secretary of the body, David Olutope Kusimo, who is expected to make a special presentation on the Smart Village Concept to- day, told newsmen that so much work has been put in by the CDA to make this event a reality. Kusimo says the initiative tagged ‘The Beginning of a New Dawn’ has the backing of many members in Nigeria and in diaspora. “Already, the water is running while the public toilets are ready. After inauguration on Saturday, our people can make use of these to make day-to-day life better. “Much later, we will erect a tennis court, polo pitch and a fitness club. We will also have Information technology centre, electricity centre, Internet Centre, Good roads, Empowerment support for women and Youths, Hospital, Agro Tourism and a Resort Centre.”

Chief Host and Initiator of the December 14 event is Oba Ebenezer Adeoluwa Oluga, Olu of Oluga Kemta. Oluga Kingdom is a rural community within Orile Kemta in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, predominantly an agrarian community blessed with green vegetation spread across the Orile Kemta landscape.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"