Ogun Monarch Marks Second Anniversary, Empowers Subjects

The traditional ruler of Ogereland, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, Ologere of Ogere Remo, Oba James Obafemi Saliu, Kankanbiina II, has called on the sons and daughters of the transit Ogun community to be part of the development of the town.

Speaking during the second anniversary on the throne, he enumerated various investment opportunities available in the community, urging the citizens of the town to seize the opportunities, and assist in developing the town.

The Ologere called on the sons and daughters of the community to participate actively in its development by establishing cottage, small, medium and large industries to service the manufacturing companies in the town.

He called on the indigenes to renovate and convert their family houses along the tarred road to more befitting edifices.

“We really need you to come home and be part of the development that is ongoing in Ogere,” the monarch said.

As part of the activities to mark his second anniversary on the throne, he also commissioned an ultramodern palace. The monarch also empowered many indigenes and non-indigenes in the town on Thursday.

