Ogun Monarch Installed Chiefs Against Court Order Residents Allege, Cry Out To Governor

Share

Four communities in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State have been thrown into fear and possible breakdown of law and order as two monarchs lay claims to the communities. The once peaceful, serene and farming communities of Oresa – Ajerogun, Ikumapaiye, Olofofo and Aiku now have Baales installed by both Oloja Ekun of Igbesa Kingdom, Oba Abdul Azeez Toyin Akinde and Oba Olusola Idris Adebowale Lamidi, Osolo of Ado-Odo.

Investigations revealed that residents of these four communities have lived like brothers for ages and were all under the consenting authority of the Oloja of Igbesa Kingdom until recently when Osolo of Ado-Odo decided to allegedly installed parallel Baales in the communities despite an existing judgement of an Ogun State High Court in 2009 restraining him from doing so.

Findings revealed that there is an existing documents on boundary adjustment between Igbesa and Ado- Odo signed in 1945, which clearly showed that these four communities fall under Igbesa and not Ado-Odo.

Some community leaders, who spoke to our correspondents, including Chief Akeem Ojewusi, Otun Baale of Oresa – Ajerogun from Ajerogun, Chief Abidemi Ajibola from Olofofo and Chief Isaac Babatunde Ogunlade from Ikumapaiye, confirmed the development and are worried that the state government was yet to take any concrete step or issue any statement to stop the alleged disregard for existing court judgement by Osolo of Ado-Odo, whose actions they said could degenerate into chaos if not urgently checked.

The community leaders argued that the action of the monarch was an attempt to alter history and cause of justice, while they appealed to the Ogun State government to come to their rescue.

Efforts by our correspondents to speak with the two monarchs did not yield positive results as none of them wanted to talk on the matter.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

