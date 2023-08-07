Ogun Monarch Hails Nomination Of Salako As First Minister From Yewa Since 1999

The Eselu of Iselu kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi has hailed the nomination of Dr. Kunle Salako as the first Minister to emerge from the Yewa region of the state since 1999.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had last week included Salako, a Yewa-born politician in the second ministerial list he forwarded to the Senate.

Salako, a medical doctor is one of the three ministerial nominees from the state.

New Telegraph reports that the rotation of ministerial slots due to Ogun has been between Ogun Central and Ogun East for the last 24 years.

Oba Akinyemi while reacting to Salako’s nomination in a statement on Monday said, although Yewa region is yet to produce the governor since the creation of Ogun State, “Salako’s nomination came as a soothing balm our long years of marginalization”.

Oba Akinyemi commended Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Senator representing Ogun West, Olamilekan Adeola, for recommending Salako to President Tinubu.

Going down memory lane, the Oba recalled when the nominee was a Commissioner under the administration of former Governor Gbenga Daniel in Ogun.

According to him, Salako was moved from the Ministry of Health to that of Agriculture and later to the Ministry of Works and Housing, saying he was never found wanton in any of the ministries.

The monarch said, “I am convinced that Dr. Salako, who works like a civilian soldier, will perform wonders as a Minister.

“Put Dr. Kunle Salako in any Ministry, he will transform it beyond one’s imagination, no matter the present condition of the ministry. He is like a lion. He can survive any jungle. If Mr President puts him in very sensitive sectors like Health, Agriculture, Oil, Gas, etc, he will surpass Mr. President’s expectations. We look forward to a good portfolio for Dr. Kunle Salako.”

While appreciating President Tinubu for deeming Salako fit for the appointment, Eselu challenged him to put Salako in any ministry, expressing confidence that he would transform same, regardless of the present condition of the ministry.

The traditional ruler told Tinubu that he would not regret his choice of Salako, who he noted “does not leave assignments for his subordinates alone to execute, but he will go personally to locations of assignments to get things done.”