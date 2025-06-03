Ogun Monarch Appeals For Renovation Of National Arcade, Reconstruction Of Road

Share

The Onilisa of Lisa community in Ifo Local Government Area of, Ogun state, Oba Oladele Nojeem-Odugbemi has appealed to the federal Government and the state to help renovate the Memorial National Arcade and also reconstruct the major road leading to the community.

Oba Nojeem-Odugbemi made the call during a visit to Alake of Egba land, Oba Dr Adedotun Gbadebo for a royal blessing as Onilisa of Lisa.

He stressed that the ten kilometers road from Ijoko Lisa town, in Ifo Local Government Area, the site of the plane crash that claimed lives of over hundred people was constructed by Ogun state governments shortly after the incident.

He said the road was not properly constructed and now in deplorable state which made the road impassable to motorists.

Oba Nojeem-Odugbemi maintained that the Memorial Arcade has been deteriorated ,as the site has been overgrown with thick bushes, hence, prevent the families of the victims to access the Arcade.

