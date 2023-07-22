Ogun: Mentally Unstable Male Beheads 84-year-old Man

Residents of Ipara community in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State were thrown into confusion on Friday when a 32-year-old man, David Shodola, allegedly be-headed an 84-year-old man, Alfred Opadipe.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred around 10.20am. The suspect, who was said to be mentally unstable, allegedly attacked the deceased with a machete and severed his head.

A nine minutes and eight seconds video which went viral on Facebook showed the lifeless body of the octogenarian on the ground with the head a few metres apart. Some residents of the community gathered at the scene to behold the gory incident.

A witness account in the viral clip rerevealed that the suspect was a “madman”. Police Spokesman, Omotola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a terse statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday. Odutola said the suspect was shot dead by the police when he tried to use his machete on them.