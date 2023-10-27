Ogun: Man Beats Neighbour To Death Over N4,500

A man simply identified as Wasiu Oyekan has allegedly beaten his neighbour to death over N4,500 in Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the neighbour, Ibrahim Lateef, died on Sunday when the suspect allegedly punched him in the neck and he fell, hitting his head against the ground.

The incident happened around Kobiti Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The said Wasiu Oyekan of the Ile-Elewe Family in Kobiti was reported to have accused the deceased’s son and one other boy of spoiling his PS video game while playing same sometime in August.

Oyekan had demanded a sum of N9,000 to repair the game, out of which the boy’s 50-year-old father gave him N4,500, with a promise to pay the balance later.

The delay in paying the N4,500 balance prompted Oyekan to drag the deceased’s son to the police station on Sunday.

“When his father returned home and discovered that Wasiu had taken his son to the police station, he went straight to him and while he was trying to ask why Wasiu took his son to the police station, he attacked him with a blow in his neck.

“Lateef fell immediately and his head hit the ground. He started bleeding from his nose and ears. He eventually died,” an eyewitness said.

The eyewitness, who did not want her name in print, said the suspect is presently at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Police Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Lateef, also known as Tijuuku, is reportedly survived by his mother, a wife, who is nursing a two-month-old baby girl, his other children and younger siblings.

It was gathered that the victim’s aged mother fainted when she received the news of her son’s death.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, referred our correspondent to the Divisional Police Officer of Oke-Itoku, CSP Hadiza Abu Oganyi, under whose jurisdiction the incident happened.

The DPO confirmed the incident, saying she had transferred the case to the force headquarters the day it happened.

According to her, the deceased went to fight Oyekan for reporting his child at the police station, saying that was the beginning of the incident.

The DPO said she would forward other details to the PPRO as she is not allowed to talk to the press.