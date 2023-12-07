Ogun: Man Arrested For Defiling Lover’s Teenage Daughter

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, have arrested a 35-year-old man, Odewale Iseoluwa Akinleye for allegedly defiling the teenage daughter of his lover (name withheld).

Akinleye was paraded before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta on Thursday, December 7.

The victim who is now 16-years-old said the suspect had having a sexual relationship with her since she was nine.

Parading the suspects, the command’s Spokesman, Dyke Ogbonnaya said the suspect was arrested following a report at the Anti-Human Trafficking Irregular Migration and Gender Unit of the command.

He said “On Monday the 4th of December 2023, the Anti-Human Trafficking Irregular Migration and Gender Unit received a matter which was transferred from the Ofada/ Mokoliki division of the command, involving one Odewale Iseoluwa Akinleye, Male 35 years (suspect) and a victim (female) of 16 years of age name withheld.

“We got to know about the matter through the family members of the victim and our men went after the suspect, got hold of him, and brought him to our division, going through the matter deeply they saw that it was something they couldn’t handle on their own so it was brought to the state’s headquarters.

“And on the investigation, he confessed to the crime and would be charged to court for prosecution.”

He, however, cautioned parents, particularly mothers, to exercise caution when interacting with men when their female children are within the environment because this could have a negative impact on the kids.

Speaking with newsmen, the suspect who is a musician and talking drum drummer, said he had been in a relationship with the victim’s mother before she traveled to Isreal in 2017.

Akinleye said “We had sex together I started sleeping with her around 2017, I knew her through her mother who was my band leader, I play talking drum for her and we love each other and we were sleeping together (mother) and she had a son for me before she travelled to Israel.

“When her mom was traveling she handed her over to my elder sister and her two brothers and we gave her a separate room I had the opportunity to go inside her room and that was when the relationship started.

“When we were at Oke Aregba I didn’t sleep with her until we moved elsewhere that was when she confessed to me this year in August that she has a boyfriend and he has been sleeping with her. So for me not to tell her mom she asked what she could do and I told her that whenever she needed sex she should come to me.

“I can’t remember her age when I started sleeping with her, she’s going to be 17 years old by December 14 this year and her mom travelled in November 2017 and left her with us.

“I didn’t penetrate her then in 2017, we were just cuddling ourselves. It was just a family relationship.

He confessed to giving the victim lime after having intercourse with her in order to prevent her from becoming pregnant.

When asked about why he engaged in the act he said “Her (victim) dad once told me that he had slept with many people including a mad person and that I should go and ask around that sleeping with mother and daughter was a wealth booster, that was what pushed me to penetrate her”

Speaking to the victim gathered that she was 9 years old when the incident began, and he threatened to kill her if she informed anybody of the assault.

“I was nine years old and in JSS1 when I came back from school that day he asked if I was not going to shower I said yes I will and he offered to bath me, but he started pressing my nipples and I told him I was going to tell my mom and he threatened to beat me and kill me if I tell anyone then he carried me inside the room put me on the bed and did it forcefully.

“Yes, he gives me a liquid substance to drink but it is not lime, it does not taste like lime,” she added.