Ogun LG Polls, Peaceful, Orderly

The ongoing Local Government elections in Ogun State got off to a good start on Saturday, November 16, 2024, New Telegraph reports.

Election into chairmanship and councillorship positions are currently ongoing in the 20 Local Government Councils (LGCs) of the state, with the major political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) saying they will have a good showing.

In the polling units surveyed in major cities such as Abeokuta, the state capital; Ijebu Ode, Sagamu, Ota and Ilaro, election materials arrived on schedule even as voters expressed confidence that the exercise would be concluded without any hassles.

Findings by reporters across the state have not shown any incident of voter harassment or ballot box snatching so far.

This contradicts the false alarm raised by a major opposition party in the state to the effect that the election has been bedevilled by violence.

Some voters, however, complained of the late arrival of materials even as officials of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) interviewed across the state said materials have reached all polling units in the State and they expected voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

