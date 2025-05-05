Ogun Leveraging Agro-cargo Airport To Drive Economic Growth Through Regional Trade

Share

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency’s (NAMA) visit to the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport is a significant step towards the launching of full commercial flights.

The airport is one of the legacy projects of Governor Dapo Abiodun aimed at transforming the economy of Ogun State into an industrial hub. Its cargo handling capabilities and proximity to the Olokola Free Trade Zone make it an attractive hub for trade, commerce and industry.

So, the visit signifies a crucial progress toward the operational launch, with expectations of commencing commercial flights soon. During the visit, NAMA officials conducted essential runway checks and flight procedure validations to ensure the airport’s infrastructure and navigational systems meet safety standards.

This process involves assessing the runway’s alignment, approach procedures, and functionality of navigational aids like the Instrument Landing System (ILS).

Additionally, the “23 and 05” checks were conducted to validate the runway’s orientations and ensure safe operations in both directions. In the final analysis, the agency provided guidance on upcoming installations, including ILS and other navigational aids.

This procedure indicates the readiness of the airport for full commercial flight operations. According to the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, the airport is 97 percent complete, with world-class facilities such as a 4-kilometre runway, modern terminal building, advanced air traffic control systems, and a state-of-the-art control tower.

In his remark at the end of the inspection exercise, the Manager, Flight Calibration Services, NAMA, Engr. Miri Selzing, commended the Ogun State Government for the impressive facilities at the airport, especially the 4-kilometre runway, which according to him, would handle diversions from Lagos, Ibadan, and Ilorin.

He explained that the aim of the check was to ensure that the standard aligned with the proposed procedures defined for the airport. He said: “Our purpose for coming here is to check the proposed procedures that have been defined for the airport. This is a significant process and not something that can be concluded in a short time.

“Our visit is the beginning of the validation of the procedure. We have reviewed the procedures that have been drawn up, checked them in the air, and we will analyse them when we get back to our base. From there, we will be able to come up with recommendations and modifications where necessary.

“But physically, the airport looks very good. The runway, about four kilometres long—the longest in the country—is very impressive. The airport has a good terminal building; everything is fine, so it is a great job being done here.”

He expressed hope that with the level of work done, the airport would become a destination for airplanes soon. “The runway is long and large enough to accommodate any type of aircraft. The airport would handle diversions from Lagos, Ibadan, and Ilorin.

The Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport’s 4-kilometre runway is indeed an impressive feature, allowing for the accommodation of large aircraft and potentially multiple flights simultaneously. Among other benefits, the capacity of the runway to handle multiple flights and larger aircraft will lead to increased economic activity, job creation, and significant increase in income generation.

The Ogun State Government is working towards leveraging the airport to drive economic growth, regional trade, and industrial development. For these reasons, Selzing gave the government a pat on the back for the job well done.

“We commend the Ogun State Government for such a laudable project, and we are prepared to assist as more facilities are installed at the airport,” he concluded. With NAMA’s positive feedback, the airport is closer to receiving final certification for commercial flight operations.

According to Akinsanya, this is one of the last elements that need to be addressed to obtain commercial approval, adding that once the flight check has been completed, it would be developed and made available on the Internet for easy access to the airport.

While noting that work on any airport around the world is an ongoing process, the Commissioner disclosed that the airport was 97 percent complete with the control tower, ATC officers, fire fighters, and other necessary facilities already put in place.

