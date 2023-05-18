Ogun ‘Legalises’ Abortion For Rape, Incest Victims, Others

The Ogun State government has granted waiver to victims of rape and incest to carry out safe abortion. The government said although it has not legalised abortion, but it is giving standardised medical service to women that find themselves in certain situations such as rape, incest, cancer, and hypertension among others to access abortion.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker disclosed this yesterday at the launch and dissemination of Ogun State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy (STOP), for legal indications and standard medical management of victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Abeokuta.

This, the Commissioner said would help save the lives of pregnant women in critical conditions. She said the move was part of the government’s commitment to improve maternal health and reduce preventable deaths among women of childbearing age and victims of domestic violence. Coker noted that, the guidelines were meant to standardise and build capacity for medical professionals, for the well-being of pregnant women whose pregnancy could pose danger to their lives and physical health.

She added that, the document provides best practices with regard to legal indications, pointing out that the absence of clear guidelines had stalled the effective implementation of medical service at appropriate levels of care resulting in deaths among women. Her words: ‘’I like to point out that this document is important for health care workers that encounter women in this category. “It must be emphasized that Ogun State does not legalise abortion.”