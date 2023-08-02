Ogun: Labour Protest Against Anti-Poor Policies, Subsidy Removal

The organised labour in Ogun State, on Wednesday, shut down major roads in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital in protest of the fuel subsidy removal.

The workers demanded the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

They described the removal of fuel subsidy, hike in school fees, and VAT as anti-people policies.

The workers also demanded the release of eight months of withheld salaries of university lecturers and an end to “inhuman actions” and policies of the government.

According to them, the policies had brought untold hardships to Nigerian workers and further worsened the living condition of the people.

Armed with various placards, the workers marched from the NLC secretariat in the Leme area of the Abeokuta metropolis to the governor’s office in Oke-Mosan preventing free vehicular movement.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “Let the poor breath, don’t suffocate them”, “Stop importation of petrol, revive the refineries now!!!”, “Stop the looting, tax the rich and subsidise the poor” and “Give workers what is due”.

Addressing the workers, the NLC chairman in the state, Hammed Ademola said, the protest was in compliance with the directive of the national body of the union.

“We have to be on the street, we must not wait until we die, our destiny is always in our hands and now is the right time for us to tell the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that we Nigerians are suffering.

“The fuel subsidy removal has caused a lot of hardship, untold hardship for the masses of this nation. We are suffering, we have crude oil yet we are still buying abroad, enough is enough”, Ademola said.

His TUC counterpart, Akeem Lasisi demanded the reversal of fuel subsidy, saying “Subsidy is the constitutional responsibility of any government, subsidy is a global practice, so it is unfortunate in this country that our own subsidy is marred with corruption.

“Instead of government to remove the corruption in subsidy, they removed subsidy itself.”

The workers also demanded the repair of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries.