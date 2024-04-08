Ogun Judicial Workers Set For Indefinite Strike

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ogun State chapter, says it will embark on an indefinite strike from today. This is contained in a statement on Sunday by Chairman Ajiboye Olanrewaju and Publicity Secretary Adewale Adenekan. The statement said the strike was to protest the non-payment of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance to members by the state government.

The union said it decided on the strike after the expiration of the 14-day additional ultimatum it gave the state government to meet their demand. It noted the union had embarked on a five day warning strike to protest the non-payment of the peculiar allowance to the state judiciary workers.

The statement said: “After due consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the JUSUN national leadership, we decided to give an additional 14 days to the state government starting from March 18 to April 1 to allow it enough time to do the needful. “Every member of JUSUN in Ogun is directed to stay at their various homes beginning from Monday. “Don’t bother to come to the office until further notice from the leadership of the union.”