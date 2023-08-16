Ogun Journalists’ Estate coming soon –Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said his administration would create a Journalists Estate that would provide affordable and befitting houses to journalists in the state. The estate, the governor disclosed would be sited close to the new workers’ estate to be built by his government along the Kobape- Abeokuta road. Abiodun who stated this when he visited the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iwe-Iroyin Press Centre, OkeIlewo, Abeokuta, noted that the media professionals have been instrumental to the success his administration achieved in the first term, hence the need to involve them in serving the people better.

He also said his administration would build a befitting hall at the union’s new site, while renovation work would be carried out at the existing Union Hall built by the former governor Chief Olusegun Osoba, to change the face of the profession in the state. He implored the leadership and members of the NUJ to be responsive in their activities and reports. He said: “This fundamental principle of journalism as illumination of the society is regrettably defeated if the criticism is based on malice, parochial tendency and selfaggrandisement; such is destructive and a disservice to our collective aspirations and desires.”