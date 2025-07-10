Ogun Investment Climate: Pushing Boundaries, Exploring New Possibilities

The Ogun State investment landscape is irreversibly changing for the better. A few months after the establishment of the biggest cotton and polyester factory in the world in the state, another mouth-watering investment opportunity is again in the offing, making the sustained efforts by the present administration led by Prince Dapo Abiodun to diversify the economy to an industrial hub a ‘fait accompli’. Every great accomplishment is a product of a vision driven by passion.

Vision provides direction, while passion provides the energy and motivation to pursue goals with dedication and enthusiasm. When individuals or organisations are driven by a clear vision and fuelled by passion, they’re more likely to push boundaries and explore new possibilities.

Without a doubt, the remarkable economic achievements Ogun State has recorded over the last six years of the current administration are due to Governor Abiodun’s unrelenting effort to make the state a preferred investment destination of choice. And it is not surprising that there has been a steady inflow of investments into the state under the conducive environment created by the administration.

These investment inflows underscore the success of the administration’s investment promotion drive, its ease-of-doingbusiness reforms, making Ogun State as a preferred destination of choice for both local and foreign direct investments. By deliberate efforts, the Abiodun administration actively promotes a business-friendly environment, and so several notable investments have been secured or are in advanced stages.

The latest in the list of the investment inflows into the state is the planned establishment of a multi-million dollar food company by a Qatari-based dairy firm, Baladna. Baladna is an agricultural company that raises livestock and produces dairy products. It is Qatar’s largest locally owned food and dairy producer, supplying over 95 per cent of the country’s fresh dairy products.

The Head of Products and Solutions Architecture at Baladna, Mr. Aidan Thomas Iynan, disclosed this when he along with other members of the company, led by the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Hajia Aisha Rimi, paid a courtesy visit to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said the government of Qatar and the company invested heavily in an integrated dairy farm, which had become the biggest single dairy farm in the world. He stated that Nigeria and Ogun State, like Algeria, would achieve remarkable results in dairy farming with the expertise, technology, and capital from the organisation.

With the current climate change, seven decades of drought in Syria, and flash floods in North America, the Mediterranean, and North Africa, Iynan maintained that it had become imperative for Nigeria to work towards becoming self-sufficient in dairy production, projecting that the situation would put pressure on countries that depend on imports to address their food security.

“We can build farms that are highly efficient with world-class yields, and we can address not just dairy, meat, but also crop production,” he said.

He explained that the purpose of the visit was to explore possibilities in the country regarding land acquisition and also to hold talks with the government of Ogun State in collaboration in order to develop plans and feasibility studies to push the plan through.

The Executive Secretary of NIPC, Aisha Rimi, corroborating, said that despite Nigeria’s enormous potential in terms of population and increased urbanisation, there was still low production of milk, far below global standards.

According to her, despite Nigeria having one of the largest cattle populations on the continent, it can only meet about 50 per cent of its dairy needs, as it imports between $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion worth of dairy products annually.

The Executive Secretary highlighted the effort of the Federal Government aimed at boosting local milk production and encouraging the cultivation and processing of dairy products in the country, including the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development and the expansion of the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

In his response, the governor observed that Nigeria’s demand for milk had jumped to 1.6 billion litres per year, with about 50-70 percent coming from imports. “A lot of people have been running around pretending to set up dairy farms.

They applied for import substitute permits, but what we have seen today is that all they do is to bring in powdered milk because powdered milk has been very profitable, and that is very unfortunate.

“I think that you represent the kind of company that we would like to work with, and we are confident that you will work with Nigeria to achieve the Renewed Hope Initiative in agriculture. If within one month you were able to achieve 35 percent of milk supply in Qatar and within six months you became self-sufficient, I have no doubt that you can achieve that here in Nigeria.

Your operations here will be like a walk in the park since we do not have deserts here,” the governor stated. Prince Abiodun stressed the multiplier effects of having the company established in the state, including job creation, individual prosperity, and an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation.

Accordingly, he urged the company to consider establishing itself in the state, adding that the company’s vision aligned with that of the state, assuring of seamless cooperation devoid of official bottlenecks.

Overall, the proposed dairy company will not only boost the effort of the government to achieve food self-sufficiency but also create employment opportunities for job seekers. A dairy company creates direct jobs in various segments. In the first place, farmers will be employed to manage dairy herds, including milking, feeding, animal care, and farm management.

This provides a stable and regular income source for rural households. Jobs are also created in the processing factory e.g., milk pasteurization, yoghurt production, cheese making, packaging, quality control, and administration. Similarly, employment opportunities arise in logistics, marketing, sales, and retail.

Additionally, the dairy sector stimulates growth in related industries such as feed suppliers, veterinary services, equipment manufacturers, transportation, and cold chain logistics.

Local businesses like mechanics, electricians, and construction workers benefit from servicing the dairy company and its employees. Dairy farming offers a consistent income stream, especially for small holder farmers who might otherwise rely on seasonal crops. This diversification can improve farm incomes and resilience against market fluctuations.