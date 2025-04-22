Ogun Inaugurates New Classrooms, Promises More Infrastructure Projects

Share

The Ogun State Government has inaugurated a newly-constructed storey classroom building with eight classrooms at Akute Community High School, Akute in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Similarly, the state government had also refurbished all existing buildings at Zumratul Islamiyya Primary School, Akute in Ifo LGA as part of efforts to provide a conducive learning environment for students in the state.

While inaugurating the new classrooms and renovated block of classrooms at the schools, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, stated that the new classroom building was constructed from the scratch within a period of three months so as to swiftly address the challenges of dilapidated structures and provide a conducive learning environment for students.

Arigbabu, who expressed gratitude to Governor Dapo Abiodun for another epochmaking achievement, stated that the infrastructure would linger on in the memory of the pupils, who had been learning under a tense environment and atmosphere in the past.

The Commissioner assured the pupils and teachers that tables and chairs would also be supplied to the school so as to ensure a better learning condition, even as he reiterated the commitment of the state government to further provide infrastructure towards improving standards of education in the state.

“Now that you have a very good learning environment, you must work hard on your higher education potentials,” Arigbabu urged the teachers and learners.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Oluwatosin Oloko, while highlighting the need to sustain and maintain the standards of the structure, however, implored the school principals to closely monitor the learners in order to put the buildings into good use.

The Principal of the school, Mrs Adesola Adebukola, who noted that the school building project represents progress, growth and unwavering commitment of the state government towards ensuring standard in the education sector, expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun for making the vision of fixing the school a reality.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of Ifo LGA, Mr Olamilekan Kushimo; the Alakute of Akute, Oba Aliu Akindele; Ifo APC Chairman, Mr Olumide Oluwole and Zonal Chairman of Ifo Community Development Council, Alhaji Basiru Akangbe, also commended the government for the landmark projects.

