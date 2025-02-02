Ogun HoS commends Abiodun over workers’ promotion

Share

Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for prioritizing workers’ welfare through laudable policies aimed at enhancing efficient service delivery in the civil service since his assumption of office in 2019.

Onasanya stated this at the ongoing promotion interview session for Public and Civil Servants in the State, affirming that with the approval for the 2023 and 2024 promotion exercise granted by Governor Dapo Abiodun, the stage was now set for the career advancement of all eligible officers towards increased productivity.

The HoS said the flag of the State Civil Service must continue to be held high, as exemplified by the forebears of the service, whose standards and legacies must continue to be upheld and surpassed.

He said: “The welfare of workers is very key in the scheme of things, and the flexibility of government in this regard cannot be overemphasized. With this conduct, Ogun is up-to-date on promotion matters.”

He affirmed that the interview process entails that all eligible candidates must be able to justify the reasons for being promoted to the next grade level.

Onasanya, who chaired both the Administrative Staff Advisory Council and the Management Committee at separate interfaces of the interview sessions, hinted that a total of 26,764 civil and public servants spanning junior, senior, and management cadres across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government benefited from the promotion exercise.

Meanwhile, some of the staff appreciated the state government for the opportunity to be promoted and pledged unalloyed commitment to the ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda of the State government.

