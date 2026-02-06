Ogun Holds Carnival To Commemorate 50th Anniversary

The government and people of Ogun State continued on Thursday with celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the state through a cultural carnival and road show that brought colour, music, and excitement to the major streets of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The procession, which was part of the lined-up activities for the anniversary, featured six beautifully decorated floats representing the state’s major regions, Remo, Ijebu, Yewa, and Egba (RIYE) alongside a symbolic fish float highlighting the riverine communities, all celebrating Ogun’s rich cultural diversity.

Governor Dapo Abiodun described the carnival as a showcase of Ogun’s cultural strength and organisational capacity.

“The OGUN @ 50 Street Carnival was a vibrant and memorable celebration as we joined our people to mark five decades of our beloved Ogun State. The colourful displays, music, dance, and cultural performances reflected our rich heritage, unity, and creative spirit. It was more than a carnival; it was a joyful expression of who we are as a people and a fitting highlight of our golden anniversary.”

The governor noted that the carnival was designed to promote unity, heritage, and resilience, adding that the golden jubilee celebration reflects the shared identity and pride of the people.