Ogun: Hit-And-Run Police Driver Kills SS1 Student While Chasing Motorcyclist

A police officer, simply identified as “Freedom” has reportedly killed an SS1 student of Mayigi Community High School, Ilashe in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun state.

New Telegraph gathered that the officer who is attached to the Ilaro area command allegedly knocked down and killed the student, identified as Adeleye Eniola with his vehicle while chasing a motorcyclist on Thursday.

The police officer also injured other students who were in the company of the deceased.

Reacting to the incident, the youths of the community under the aegis of the Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum (IPYF), condemned the action of the police officer, describing it as “unprofessional and barbaric”.

The group in a statement by its Secretary, Adeyemi, Sulaimon Olusegun lamented that the police at Idiroko police station teargassed, beat, and arrested students who were protesting the death of their colleagues.

The statement reads: “We, the youth of Ipokia Local Government under the aegis and leadership of Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum (IPYF) are emphatically heartbroken by the sad news we received that a police officer popularly called “FREEDOM” attached to Nigeria Police Force Area Command, Ilaro inhumanly killed one Adeleye Eniola, an SS1 student of Mayigi Community High School, Ilashe in a cold blood hit-and-run and he is currently at large. We strongly condemn this barbaric act in its entirety.

“Over the years, we have been faced with Nigeria Police Force’s unprofessional discharge of their constitutional duties that always infringe human rights of our people, and it has always been proven that men of the police force on our roads in Ipokia Local Government are specially trained to kill, maim, extort our people and take away our rights as citizens of this country.

“The said officer named, “FREEDOM” was reportedly chasing a motorist that escaped extortion while he killed the young girl and had other students injured in his unethical daily activities. This is one of many misconducts of policemen on Owode-Idiroko road.

“The said officer left Ilaro, to perpetuate evil in Ipokia Local Government because the Nigeria Policemen had been left unchecked and they have turned themselves to free rascals that can operate even outside their jurisdictions”.

The group demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the officer for manslaughter and inciting public unrest.

The group also demanded the disbandment of all illegal checkpoints on the roads.

When contacted for reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola didn’t not answer several calls put to her by our correspondent, nor did she respond to messages sent to her.