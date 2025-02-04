Ogun Health Poly Produces 247 Distinction Students, Sets To Graduate Over 5,000 In 3-Year

Share

The Rector of Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Dr Yinka Akinbo, on Monday, said the institution has produced 247 distinction students out of 5,551 graduating students over three academic sessions.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the event, the Rector said the convocation is also for the conferment of fellowship awards, Higher National Diplomas, National Diplomas, Technicians’ certificates, and diplomas slated for Thursday, February 6, 2025.

He announced that the institution would be conferring diplomas and other certificates to 5,551 students from the 2021 to 2024 academic sessions.

He added that 1,504 students earned Upper credits, while 2,466 students had Lower credits and 1,334 made passes.

He highlighted the growth and achievements of the polytechnic since its upgrade from a School of Health Technology to its current status.

It was reported that the institution was upgraded to a polytechnic in 2023 by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The Rector, flanked by the Registrar, Mrs Oyefesobi Abimbola, Bursar, Mrs Olusanwo Busola, and Deputy Rector, Mrs Muinat Badmus among others, said the state governor would commission some landmark projects during the convocation ceremony on Thursday.

“We are pleased to confer diplomas and certificates across various disciplines, including Higher National Diplomas and Technicians’ certificates,” Akinbo stated.

He also recognized the outstanding academic performances of Famoyewa Aminat, Rasak Victoria Temilola, and Salami Awawu Kanyinsola, who were named the overall best students from their respective academic sets.

He said Famoyewa, from the Dental Technology department, had a CGPA of 3.75 from the 2021/2022 set.

He added that Rasak from the Health Information Management Department had a CGPA of 3.68, and Salami from the Environmental Health Technology Department had a CGPA of 3.94.

Speaking on the challenges, Akinbo said the institution is yet to benefit from TETFUND facilities due to its recent upgrade status.

“We are optimistic that with time, we will be eligible for TETFUND support, which will significantly boost our infrastructure development,” he added.

Despite financial constraints and energy costs, which Akinbo highlighted as significant operational burdens, he said plans are underway to further expand the institution’s ICT capabilities and academic facilities.

He added, “We envision a future where Ogun Polytechnic of Health transforms into a medical university, serving as a beacon of healthcare education excellence in the region,” he affirmed.

As part of the ceremony, the institution would hold a medical outreach for 1,000 people.

He said, “We are prepared to serve approximately 1,000 individuals within Ijebu Ode and its environs during the medical outreach.”

Akinbo expressed optimism about overcoming existing challenges with support from the government and stakeholders.

“We are determined to harness our internally generated revenue (IGR) and external partnerships to propel our institution to greater heights,” he concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: