Ogun Has No Reason To Block Daniel’s Projects, He Should Follow Due Process –Govt

The Ogun State G o v e r n m e n t has dismissed claims that it is deliberately frustrating road projects initiated by Senator Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of the state, noting that it seeks coordination, not obstruction of development projects.

The government made this indication through the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade. According to Akinmade, who spoke on Frontline, a current affairs program on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ijebu-Ilese, lawmakers from Ogun State routinely inform the government about their constituency projects to aid planning and budgeting, but Daniel chose not to follow due process.

While appealing to the senator to develop a close relationship with the relevant ministry, he said: “If a project the state is contemplating is already captured in the federal budget, the state government will now use the resources allocated for that one for another road.

But in a situation where there is no communication, that’s the problem.” Akinmade further urged contractors handling constituency projects to work closely with relevant ministries, adding that the Ogun State Government would never intentionally block projects meant to bring relief to Ogun people.

Listing the landmark achievements recorded by Governor Abiodun in various sectors, Akinmade said the administration had completed over 1,200 kilometers of roads across 20 local governments, reconstructing federal highways such as the Ijebu-Ode-Epe highway to international standards.