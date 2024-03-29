Ogun: Gunmen Invade Church, Abduct Two Worshippers

Gunmen have reportedly invaded a church in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local government area of Ogun State and abducted two worshippers.

Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums stormed the church, a Celestial Church of Christ, Oriyarin village in Mowe during a night service on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident on Friday to our correspondent in Abeokuta.

She identified the church members abducted as Oladapo Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola.

Odutola explained that the abductors escaped through the thick bush behind the church.

“Report at my disposal 28/3/2024 at about reveals that unidentified gunmen, invaded a Celestial Church around Oriyarin village Mowe and abducted one Oladapo Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola; and escaped through the thick forest behind the Church,” she said.

Odutola explained that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had directed operatives of the command to go after the hoodlums with a view to rescuing the victims.