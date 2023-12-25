Ogun Guber: We’ll Get Justice At S’Court, Adebutu Tells Supporters

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, on Monday, said he had filed all processes of “reclaiming the mandate of the good people of Ogun State at the Supreme Court without any successful ambush.”

Recall that Adebutu is challenging the declaration of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 election in the state.

In September, his petition was dismissed by Justice Hamidu Kunaza for lacking in merit.

At the Court of Appeal, Adebutu also lost in a two-to-one split judgement.

But Adebutu in his Christmas message signed by his Media Aide, Afolabi Orekoya said appeal processes have been filed at the apex court.

He told the electorate to “stand firm and strong in the belief that true justice will be delivered at the Supreme Court.”

The former House of Representatives member said the joy of Christmas “is our courage of having victory.”

He said “At the end of it all, Jesus Christ overcame and had Victory over all, even death; therefore, in this journey of redeeming the stolen mandate, we shall have VICTORY at the end and bring relief to the good people of Ogun State.

“In the spirit of the celebration of Christmas, Hon. (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu returned home from the United Kingdom to celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth with his people after ensuring all processes of reclaiming the mandate of the good people of Ogun State had been completed at the Supreme Court without any successful ambush.

“We sincerely appreciate the unprecedented warm reception and shouts of joy he received from the people all over the State, this is a great indication to us that truly, Ogun State people are standing firm and strong in the belief that true justice will be delivered at the Supreme Court.

“We urge you to peacefully celebrate and merry with family and friends in the hope that our Victory is near and around the corner.”