Ogun Guber: Appeal Court Delivers Judgment In Adebutu, Abiodun’s Case

Appeal Court sitting in Lagos will, on Friday deliver judgment in the appeal filed by the Ogun state governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The director of media of Adebutu’s campaign organisation, Afolabi Orekoya confirmed this to New Telegraph in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Adebutu is challenging the ruling of the Ogun state governorship Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed the victory of Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the March 18 election.

The court had on Tuesday, November 14, reserved judgement in the appeal filed by Adebutu against the re-election of Abiodun after listening to the argument of the parties.

It would be recalled that Justice Hamidu Kunaza-led Tribunal in an 11-hour judgement on September 30 struck out the petition filed by Adebutu and the PDP against the election of governor Dapo Abiodun, saying it lacked merit.

The Tribunal held that the petitioners failed to prove allegations of overvoting, rigging and non-compliance in the election.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Not satisfied by the judgement, Adebutu and his party approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the Tribunal’s ruling.

At the hearing, counsel to Adebutu and PDP, Chris Uche (SAN) urged the Court of Appeal to grant his clients’ appeal and set aside the decision of the Tribunal.

According to him, the Tribunal erred when it failed to consider the case on its merit before proceeding to dismiss the petition before it.

But, counsel to Abiodun, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) told the three-man panel, led by Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh that the appeal by Adebutu and PDP, lacked merit and was ambitious.

Olanipekun also identified about eight key findings of the trial Tribunal that the Appellants did not challenge, adding that the Appellants have abandoned about five Grounds of Appeal.

On the margin of lead, he contended that there is nothing for the Court to even consider. He urged the Court to dismiss the appeal for lacking merit.