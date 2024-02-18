Ogun Govt Vows To Prosecute Parents, Student For Assaulting Teacher

Ogun State government has vowed to prosecute a secondary school student, Akanni Azeez Olawale and his parents for allegedly assaulting a teacher.

Akanni, an SS3 student of Agbara Grammar School, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, reportedly slapped one of the teachers in school last Wednesday.

Our correspondent gathered that the Principal of the school, Mr Ajibola Olanrewaju reportedly seized Akanni’s uniform for allegedly behaving unruly and in a manner that constitutes a lack of respect for constituted authority.

The Principal was also said to have maintained that since Akanni had gone to register for the May/June West African Senior Secondary School Examinations in another private school, he has no business parading himself as a student of the school hence, the decision to seize his uniform.

A source who spoke with our correspondent said “Akanni would however not take this kindly as he went back home and stormed the school some minutes later with his parents.

“All efforts to pacify and explain the situation of things to the parents failed as they started attacking the principal and it was in the course of this that the student, Olawale slapped one of the teachers and tore his clothes”.

However, the Commissioner for Education, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu said the student and the parents would soon be made to answer for their misdemeanours before a competent court of law.

The Commissioner said “Yes, I am aware of the incident, it is condemnable and such won’t be allowed in our school. I am in touch with the relevant authorities and I can tell you that the boy and his parents will be prosecuted.

“I learnt that the parents are already begging, but I have insisted that they will get to court. It is a challenge that we have in the past when some of these parents were joining their children in attacking the teachers, but since one of the parents bagged six months of community service, the rubbish has stopped.

“So, for this one too, the state government will prosecute those involved, that is the only way to send signals to others that may want to travel this unpopular and crude way”.

The Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) Ogun State, Comrade Seun Agbesanwa while condemning this incident urged the state government to ensure that appropriate sanctions are meted out to those involved in the invasion and alleged assault on both the teacher and principal of the school.