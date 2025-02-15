Share

The Ogun State government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun has commenced an intensive training program for beneficiaries on the calibration stage of vehicle conversion to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The initiative, aimed at promoting cleaner and more cost-effective fuel alternatives, is being carried out at the state government mechanic workshop in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The Assistant Manager of CNG Conversion at Nigerian Gas and Transport Solutions Limited, Prem Roka, highlighted the significance of the training during a session on Friday, February 14.

He explained that students were gaining hands-on experience with the CNG-3 calibration system, focusing on configuring vehicles for seamless automatic switching between petrol and CNG.

A key feature of this system, he noted, is its ability to switch automatically from CNG to petrol when gas runs out, ensuring uninterrupted driving without manual intervention.

Additionally, trainees are being equipped with knowledge on the manual switching option, which allows drivers to toggle between fuel sources using a dashboard switch.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Transportation, Olugbenga Dairo, the Director of Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS), Olugboyega Ademehin, emphasized that the training was both timely and crucial.

He stated that the certified trainees, who have completed modules on CNG components, installations, link-checks, and now calibration, would play a vital role in assisting vehicle owners with installations and repairs across the state.

He noted that the program is designed to enhance the availability of skilled technicians for maintaining both petrol-powered and CNG-converted vehicles.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Osunkoya Babatunde, expressed gratitude to the government for providing free access to the training, adding that participants were drawn from various geopolitical zones of the state.

He noted that the initiative would help establish more CNG conversion service stations for public patronage.

Similarly, Adebayo Nojeem, a commercial driver whose vehicle was successfully converted and calibrated, commended the government for its transparency in delivering free conversion services to citizens.

Nojeem further emphasized the economic benefits of the program, especially at a time when the high cost of premium motor spirit (PMS) has made transportation businesses less profitable.

He urged the government to establish more CNG refilling stations across Ogun State, arguing that improved infrastructure would encourage wider adoption of the conversion program.

With rising fuel costs and environmental concerns, the Ogun State government’s CNG conversion initiative aims to provide residents with a cleaner, more sustainable, and cost-effective alternative.

The training program is expected to bolster technical expertise in CNG vehicle conversions, ensuring seamless transitions for vehicle owners looking to switch from petrol to natural gas.

