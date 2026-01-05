Ogun Govt To Deliver 3,000 Housing Units In 2026

…Targets 10,000 By 2027

The Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering no fewer than 3,000 affordable housing units in 2026, as part of a broader plan to achieve 10,000 housing units by 2027.

The State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Akande Omoniyi, disclosed this on Monday, January 5, while addressing journalists at a press conference held at the Ministry of Housing Conference Room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Hon. Omoniyi revealed that since the inception of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in 2019, the state has delivered over 5,000 housing units, describing the feat as evidence of consistency and commitment to people-centred governance.

According to him, more than 4,000 affordable housing units were delivered between 2019 and 2023, while nearly 1,000 units have so far been completed in the administration’s second term.

“This year alone, within the shortest possible time, we are going to do magic—and that magic will run into several thousands,” the commissioner said, assuring residents that housing delivery would be accelerated through strategic partnerships and phased implementation.

The Commissioner announced plans to replicate the success of the Kobape Housing Scheme at Siun, where a new estate projected to deliver 2,500 affordable two-bedroom and three-bedroom units for low-income earners will be developed.

He said the first phase, comprising 579 housing units, would commence in the first quarter of the year.

“We have secured the land and are engaging stakeholders. Before the end of this month, land clearing will begin, and you will see us move with speed,” Omoniyi stated.

He explained that the project would be jointly executed by the Ministry of Housing, the Ogun State Housing Corporation, and the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), adding that segmented execution would ensure timely delivery, with the first phase expected by May or June.

According to her, beyond shelter provision, Hon. Omoniyi noted that the state’s housing policy is anchored on dignity, sustainability, urban renewal, and inclusive economic growth.

He stressed that all housing projects are designed to meet international standards while reflecting local realities, adding that they generate employment and contribute significantly to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Commissioner further disclosed that in 2026, the Ministry would deliver:

• 30 duplexes at the Ibara GRA Cluster One Extension

• 100 duplexes at the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate

He also revealed plans for major infrastructure projects, including:

• An international conference centre at the Gateway International Airport

• An ultra-modern 2,500-capacity banquet hall

• The Appeal Court Headquarters and residential quarters

• Ibara GRA Phase Two

• Residential quarters for commissioners and political appointees

Highlighting projections under the 2026 budget, Hon. Omoniyi stated that the Ministry would deliver 3,000 affordable housing units with full infrastructure and services across the state.

He listed Havila Court, Igbeba GRA, and ISEYA Court Estates among ongoing projects designed to cater to middle- and high-income earners.

On resettlement for workers affected by the Ibara GRA Renewal Programme, the commissioner disclosed that the state government is partnering with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to deliver 2,000 low-income housing units along the Mojoda–Epe Road and Tipper Garage axis.

“The Memorandum of Understanding has been signed, and ground-breaking will commence anytime from now. These houses will be located in multiple parts of the state to give beneficiaries options of where to live,” he said.

Hon. Omoniyi also announced plans for a proposed Bureaucratic Estate, in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service, aimed at providing affordable housing for civil servants through mortgage-based payment plans spread over time.

According to him, the initiatives underscore the Abiodun administration’s resolve to make home ownership accessible to all categories of residents while driving sustainable urban development across Ogun State.