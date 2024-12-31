Share

On Tuesday, the Ogun State government announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art Anthony Joshua Indoor Boxing Ring in Abeokuta, the state capital.

This announcement followed the visit of two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, who was officially named Ogun State’s sports ambassador.

This signifies a significant move to advance sports development in the state.

The project reflects the government’s commitment to empowering youth through sports and positioning Ogun State as a centre for talent and excellence.

During his visit, Joshua was also invited to light the Gateway Games National Sports Festival torch, which is scheduled to take place in May next year.

The indoor boxing ring is part of a broader effort to refurbish and reconstruct sporting facilities across Ogun State in preparation for hosting the National Sports Festival.

These initiatives are aimed at fostering unity through sports while creating opportunities for young athletes to thrive.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has called on Anthony Joshua to collaborate with the Director General of the National Sports Commission and the Commissioner for Sports Development to organize boxing tournaments leading up to the festival.

Joshua’s involvement is expected to inspire aspiring boxers and promote grassroots sports development.

The governor emphasized that Anthony Joshua’s achievements on the global stage have brought immense pride to Ogun State.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the boxing champion while celebrating the talents that continue to elevate the state’s reputation internationally.

The Anthony Joshua Indoor Boxing Ring represents more than just an infrastructure project; it is a symbol of Ogun State’s dedication to building a lasting legacy in sports and inspiring future generations.

