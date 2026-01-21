Ogun Gov’t Suspends Awujale Selection Process Over Security Concerns

The Ogun State Government has ordered the suspension of the ongoing selection process for a new Awujale of Ijebuland, citing security reports, petitions, and the need to maintain public order.

The directive was contained in an official letter signed by Ganiyu Hamzat, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs dated January 20, 2026, issued and addressed to the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

According to the letter, the Awujale stool is one of the most prominent traditional institutions in Yorubaland and Ogun State, a status further strengthened by the 65-year reign of the late Oba Sikiru Adetona.

READ ALSO:

The government noted that the importance of the stool has attracted heightened public attention and scrutiny to the selection process.

The state government disclosed that it received several petitions and reports from security agencies and other stakeholders regarding the process.

To protect the integrity of the stool and ensure peace, order, and good governance, the government decided to halt the process in its entirety.

The decision, the government said, is backed by provisions of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empowers the Executive Council to suspend appointments in the interest of public peace.

Authorities have directed that the decision be communicated immediately to the Awujale Kingmakers Council and the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, advising them to await further directives.