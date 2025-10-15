Ogun Govt, Renew Power, REA Sign MoU To Build 500MW Solar Panel Manufacturing Plant

The Ogun State Government, in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Renew Power Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a 500-megawatt renewable solar panel manufacturing facility in Ogun State.

The agreement, aimed at addressing electricity challenges and promoting industrial growth, was signed on Monday during the Nigerian Renewable Energy Innovation Forum (NREIF) held in Abuja.

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, signed on behalf of the state government, while Mr. Vimal Chaudhry and Mr. Kamal Solanki signed as directors representing Renew Power Limited.

The ceremony was witnessed by top government officials including the Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri; and Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency, Alhaji Abba Aliyu.

Also participating in the project is M/s Vision Gas and Power Limited, which will play key roles at various stages of implementation.

According to the parties, the project is designed to develop a 500MW Solar Photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing plant that will enhance energy accessibility across Ogun State while positioning it as a leading hub in Nigeria’s renewable energy ecosystem.

Governor Abiodun described the partnership as a bold step in driving economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable industrial development in the state.

“By expanding local capacity for clean energy production, we are reducing dependence on imports and laying a foundation for inclusive rural and industrial growth,” he said.

“We appreciate the Rural Electrification Agency and Renew Power Limited for sharing in our determination to provide reliable, affordable, and clean energy for our people.”

Speaking on behalf of Renew Power Limited, Mr. Vimal Chaudhry commended Governor Abiodun for creating an enabling environment for investment, noting that the project will strengthen Ogun State’s reputation as Nigeria’s industrial powerhouse.

In his remarks, Mr. Kamal Solanki, who has over a decade of experience in solar panel manufacturing, expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun and the REA Managing Director, Alhaji Abba Aliyu, for their support.

“Renew Power’s mission is to ensure that all communities in Ogun State enjoy 24-hour electricity within the next 36 months,” Solanki stated.

The initiative is expected to significantly boost Ogun’s power supply capacity, attract new industries, and accelerate Nigeria’s transition toward renewable and sustainable energy solutions.