Ogun Govt Regenerates Science Laboratories In Secondary Schools

…To build smart classrooms – Abiodun

…As ApolloGrams Alumni celebrates 65th with projects donated to Alma mater

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed plans by his Government to undertake a science laboratory intervention and build smart classrooms in secondary schools across the state.

Speaking in Iperu Remo, as Special Guest of Honour during the 65th Anniversary celebrations of Christ Apostolic Grammar School Old Students Association on Saturday, Abiodun disclosed that some flagship institutions have been selected and would soon receive a total overhaul of their science laboratories.

The Governor who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, Abiodun said the school, also known as ApolloGrams has been selected as one of the flagship schools.

“Christ Apostolic Grammar School is one of the schools that will benefit from the intervention of laboratory regeneration. We call this kind of classroom, “Smart Classrooms. All the science laboratories in our flagship schools are being built in it”, he stated.

Earlier in his address, the National President of AplloGrams Alumni Association, Mr Armstrong Akintunde underscored the profound impact the school had on shaping the lives and careers of its alumni.

Armstrong, the Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes Limited also said: “This gathering today is not only a celebration of our shared history but a clarion call to each of us to contribute towards the continuous development of our alma mater. Adding that the “sacrifices of the school’s founders, the commitment of its teachers, and the excellence pursued by its students over the years must be upheld and built upon.”

He revealed the association’s commitment to using their collective influence and resources to better the school, particularly in areas of infrastructure, educational quality, and student welfare

Also contributing to the occasion, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Rotarian Dayo James Akerele, emphasized that the reunion was a deliberate effort to reconnect with the school’s rich history and to mobilize resources for the school’s infrastructure development.

Akerele, who is also the Vice President of the association in charge of Diaspora, outlined plans for the school’s development, saying, “Our intention is not just to gather here, but to reawaken the history of the school and direct our energies towards improving both its physical infrastructure and its educational standards.”

It was expectedly a momentous celebration of history, commitment and a spectacular mega reunion on Saturday, as the gathering also welcomed the presence of top Hip Hop artiste, 2Face Idibia and Fuji Maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde (K1 De Ultimate).

