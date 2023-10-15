Ogun Govt, PDP Clash Over 10kg Rice Palliative

Ogun state government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have clashed over the distribution of rice palliatives to residents of the state.

The government had few weeks ago commenced the distribution of 10 kg bags of rice to vulnerable households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal government.

The bags of rice which were being distributed to Community Development Associations (CDAs) have been greeted with condemnation by some residents of the state.

In a video circulating on social media, the Chairman of a CDA, Shokeye estate whose name remains undisclosed, had vehemently rejected the bag of rice given to his community.

The CDA chairman in the video claimed the state government gave his community which comprised 147 houses a paltry 10 kg bags of rice as palliative.

The chairman who described the palliative as “insulting”, said “They (government) provided this rice as a palliative for the entire Shokeye Estate, where we have 147 houses with families and tenants. I am baffled; this small bag of rice is insufficient for 147 households in Shokeye Estate.

“We are not in dire need; we are not beggars. This offering doesn’t even amount to a single bag of rice; it’s not even half of one”, the CDA chairman said.

But, reacting to the video which had since gone viral, the state government in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Lekan Adeniran blamed the opposition party for alleged blackmail of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

The government alleged that some agents of the opposition have resorted to media blackmail to discredit the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Describing the perpetrators of the media blackmail as fifth columnists, the government noted that the federal government was unambiguous in saying that palliative is not meant for everybody but for the most vulnerable people in society.

“Let it be recalled that Governor Abiodun made it clear to everybody involved in sharing the palliatives that it must get to the intended beneficiaries.

“But in spite of the painstaking effort of the government to ensure that the palliatives get to the right beneficiaries promptly, some people are unrelenting in their bids to tar the administration with negative brushes for reasons not beyond politics.

“This explains the case of the man in a recent video who claims to be a Community Development Association chairman somewhere in the state. Taking to social media and throwing cautions to the wind, he betrayed the posture of a man out to do mischief so as to score cheap political gains”, the government said.

In a swift reaction, the state chapter of PDP described the palliative as an “insult to the sensibilities of the people of the state”.

The PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole said, “As the leading opposition in the Ogun state, the PDP has deliberately kept quiet in relation to the disbursement of the government’s palliative to the people, expecting that the Dapo Abiodun-led APC government would have outgrown its trademark of serial failure and irresponsibility.

“It, however, is very sad that the governor can come out, with his full chest to accuse us of blackmailing his rudderless govt. For the umpteenth time, the statewide rejection of the palliative by members of CDs remains a valid confirmation of how unpopular the government has become over the years. The poor implementation of the palliatives distribution in Ogun is a brazen insult to the sensibilities of the good people of the state.

“Again, it shows that Dapo Abiodun is bereft of all creative ideas for running a responsible government. Ogun state residents know what is ideal for them, they do not need anybody to instigate them against any irresponsibility and corporate insults from the government.

“If Dapo Abiodun doesn’t know what to do in implementing an acceptable means of giving palliatives to the people, he should seek help immediately; and that should be preceded by tendering an unreserved apology to the good people of the state”, PDP said.