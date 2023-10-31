Ogun Govt Must Do More For Entertainment Industry – Dr Smile

A popular stand-up comedian and master of ceremonies, Olamilekan Abegunde, a.k.a Dr Smile, has lamented that Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration has “killed” the entertainment industry in the Ogun State.

Dr Smile said it was regrettable that the government has not been supporting the entertainment industry, noting that this has forced many players in the industry to abandon Ogun for other states to host their shows and events.

The humour marchant spoke on Tuesday at a press conference to herald his comedy show, tagged, “Why Not Smile”, in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

According to Dr. Smile, A-list comedians, including Alibaba, Julius Agwu, Basket Mouth, Seyi Law, Josh 2 Funny and Kenny Blaq, among others are expected to perform at the show.

Dr. Smile cited the example of the African Drums Festival which was introduced by the last administration, but sustained by the Abiodun-led administration.

According to him, the entertainment industry has the capacity to generate revenue and drive the economy of the state.

He said, “Our government, particularly the Ogun state government must do more in the development of the entertainment industry.

“It is a shame that the current administration in the state has killed the entertainment industry. Ogun state used to be the hotspot for entertainment events in the SouthWest, apart from Lagos state, but what we have seen in recent times is that this government has not been encouraging players in the industry to host events and this has stifled the growth of the industry.

“Government also has a lot to do in providing a conducive environment for the entertainment industry to thrive. A lot of players in the industry have been taking their events to neighbouring States, like Lagos, Oyo and even Osun.

“So many people have said, the Governor is not entertainment friendly, that he is not keen on developing the entertainment industry and empowering the youths and I think some of us can see things for ourselves.

“I have never seen any major entertainment event sponsored by the state government which is very bad and killing the industry.

“The government needs to come in and support this industry so that it can grow. Look at what happened in Lagos two or three days ago, where we saw Governor Babajode Sanwo-Olu appearing on the runway of a fashion show, this is what we are praying for in Ogun state.”