Ogun Govt Launches First-Of-Its-Kind AI-Powered Teaching Platform

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has launched a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Teaching and Learning Platform, known as the Ogun Learning Enhancement and Academic Resource Network (OgunLearn), aimed at repositioning the state’s education sector for 21st-century learning.

The platform was officially unveiled at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Abiodun said OgunLearn would provide comprehensive lesson resources and interactive learning support for students, while enabling teachers to plan lessons, access teaching materials and track performance more efficiently.

He explained that the platform would promote creativity, digital thinking and self-paced learning, adding that it is designed not only to deliver educational content but also to nurture accountability, analytical thinking and lifelong learning skills among learners.

“Today, OgunLearn reflects our firm belief that every child, regardless of location or background, deserves access to quality education enhanced by technology,” the governor said.

Abiodun noted that the initiative represents foresight, innovation and a deliberate effort to prepare children and youths for the future rather than the past.

According to him, OgunLearn is a digital education tool developed to modernise teaching and learning across schools in the state.

“We are today the only state in the federation that operates a Skills Qualifications Awarding Body. We are also an accredited training centre that enables our learners to become globally recognised digital professionals,” he stated.

The governor listed several education and skills development initiatives introduced by his administration, including the Ogun Skills Fund to drive employability; Ogun Educash and Ogun Scholar to promote access and equity; Ogun-Rehab to modernise school infrastructure; Ogun Teach to strengthen teacher quality; and Ogun-DIPER to enhance transparency and efficiency.

“Collectively, these initiatives represent a deliberate system reform agenda that places learners, teachers and outcomes at the centre,” he added.

Abiodun said exposing students across the state to AI concepts would help build a workforce capable of innovating locally, competing globally and attracting high-value investments.

He also disclosed that OgunLearn is a key component of the broader Education Digital Transformation Agenda (OGSERA), through which the state has embraced technology to strengthen institutions, empower teachers and improve learning outcomes.

“One of our flagship digital achievements is the Digital Platform for Education Revitalisation (DIPER), an integrated school management system that has transformed how schools plan, deliver, track and manage teaching and learning.

“DIPER has brought transparency, efficiency and real-time data into school administration, making evidence-based decision-making the norm,” he said.

The governor further noted that Ogun State has become a national reference point in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), transforming it into a credible and employment-oriented pathway.

He added that the state pioneered the Learner Identification System (LIN), which has now been adopted nationally by the Federal Government as the Examination Learner Identification Number (ELIN).

“This is a clear testament that Ogun State is leading in education innovation,” Abiodun said.

He concluded by affirming that education remains the strongest legacy of his administration.

“Through initiatives like OgunLearn, we are confidently building our future together,” he added.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, recalled how the state leveraged technology during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure uninterrupted learning, noting that OgunLearn has further consolidated the state’s leadership in the education sector.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Barrister Olalekan Ifede, described the AI-powered platform as the future of education and urged teachers across the state to fully utilise its capabilities to enhance teaching and learning.