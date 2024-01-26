Ogun Govt Laments Vandalism Of Sports Facilities By Miscreants

The Ogun State government has lamented the vandalism of sporting facilities in the state, including some stadia.

The Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka who spoke at the Yewa Traditional Council meeting, at Ilaro, maintained that the activities of miscreants at the state-owned sporting facilities would negatively affect the state.

Isiaka decried the high rate of vandalism at the Gateway International Stadium.

He noted that vandalism and other criminal activities in and around the four major stadia in the State will reduce community involvement, increase insecurity and hamper sports development.

The Commissioner said, the facilities that should serve as a hub for sporting events, cultural activities and community gatherings, had been desecrated by criminal activities of few individuals.

“The impact of these criminal activities goes beyond the physical damage to the stadium. It infringes on the aspirations and dreams of our youths, who are deprived of a safe and suitable environment to engage in sports and recreational activities.

“It also hampers our efforts to attract investment, promote tourism, and foster unity and pride within our community”, he said.

Speaking on the National Youth Sports Festival, being hosted by the state, Isiaka explained the cultural and economic gains derivable, saying it would be of immense benefit to the younger generation and move the sports sector to the next level.

He revealed that plans were underway to provide sports facilities, so as to lay a solid foundation for grassroots sports development, calling on corporate organisations and individuals to partner government in securing facilities in the area.

While welcoming the Commissioner and his team to the meeting, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, on behalf of the traditional rulers in Yewaland, appreciated the state government for its support, pledging his commitment to fostering unity and stability in his domain.

The paramount ruler advised that vandalism in the stadium could be curbed through the construction of hostel and chalets within the stadium, as well as the provision of a base for security agencies, just as the resuscitation of the Oba’s Cup and other local sporting events would help reduce criminal activities in the stadium.

“When we make the stadium a base for our local security agents like Amotekun, NSCDC and the Police, we will witness a reduction in these criminal activities. The NYSC can also have buildings there”, he said.