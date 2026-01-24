Ogun Govt, Ijebu Ode LG Dismiss Rumours Of Suspension Of Prominent Ijebu Chiefs

The Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, in collaboration with the Ijebu Ode Local Government, has debunked reports circulating on social media claiming that three prominent traditional chiefs in Ijebu land have been suspended from the Council of Chiefs.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the authorities described the report as false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to create tension and disaffection within Ijebu land.

Those mentioned in the viral report include the Kakanfo of Ijebu land, Chief Abimbola Okenla; the Lapoekun of Ijebu land, Chief Tunde Odulaja; and the Madasa of Ijebu land, Chief Lekan Oshifeso.

The Ministry and the local government categorically stated that no suspension has been approved or carried out by any recognised traditional institution or by the Ogun State Government concerning the named chiefs.

They stressed that chieftaincy matters are regulated by laid-down laws, customs, and due process, none of which, according to them, has been initiated against the affected traditional titleholders.

Describing the publication as the handiwork of mischief makers, the statement urged members of the public to disregard the report and avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing confusion or undermining traditional institutions.

Residents were further advised to rely only on official government communication channels for accurate and verified information on matters relating to traditional leadership and chieftaincy affairs.

The statement was jointly signed by the Commissioner for Local Government, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat and the Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government, Hon. Dare Alebiosu.