Ogun Govt Gets FAO Award For Sustainable Aquatic Food Systems

Ogun State has once again earned global recognition in agriculture as the Ijebu Development Initiative on Poverty Reduction (IDIPR) has been selected by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations for Technical Recognition in the area of Sustainable Aquatic Food Systems.

According to a release obtained by Saturday Telegraph, the prestigious honour will be officially conferred during the FAO Technical Recognition Ceremony at the FAO Headquarters in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 4:30 PM, as part of the Organisation’s 80th Anniversary Celebrations and the 2025 FAO World Food Forum.

The global recognition celebrates IDIPR’s sustained commitment to community-driven innovation and sustainable development practices that have transformed local agrifood systems. It stands as a testament to the collective vision, perseverance, and commitment that have defined the Initiative’s journey over the years.

According to the FAO, the recognition highlights how grassroots initiatives rooted in inclusivity and sustainability can make significant contributions to global goals on food security and poverty reduction. It also reflects the resilience and ingenuity of the Ijebu people, whose active participation continues to sustain the Initiative’s impact.

The ceremony will be streamed live and can be viewed via the FAO Technical Recognition Ceremony Livestream.

“This milestone marks yet another international recognition for IDIPR and reaffirms Ogun State’s leadership in promoting sustainable aquaculture, innovation, and poverty reduction through strong community partnerships”, the release said.