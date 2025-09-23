Ogun Govt Files Criminal Charges Against Obas, Others Over Land Grabbing

The Ogun State Government has filed criminal charges against two traditional rulers and other individuals over alleged acts of land grabbing across the state.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), disclosed this in a statement, noting that the charges involved cases of forceful takeover and unlawful entry into lands.

According to him, one of the cases involves Oba Fatai Matanmi, the Onijoko of Ijoko Ota, who allegedly resold land initially sold in 1976 to the late Madam Irokosu. Despite the complainant taking possession after purchasing the land from Irokosu in 2016, the monarch allegedly harassed the buyer, claiming outstanding payments. Even after receiving ₦5 million to “let peace reign,” the harassment reportedly continued, leading to charges in suit no. HCT/84R/2025.

Similarly, Oba Yusuf Olasunkanmi, the Olu of Orile-Igbon in the Igbesa area, was accused of unlawfully seizing land belonging to several individuals using a judgment obtained against unrelated parties. He allegedly enforced the ruling on land over a kilometre away from the judgment site, displacing lawful occupants. He is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

In another case, two individuals — Chief Lekan Agbogun and Chief Akinbowale Beckley — allegedly sold a complainant’s property in Mosafejo, Abeokuta, to an overseas buyer without authorization or valid documents, despite an existing building on the land.

Ogungbade stressed that the state is determined to clamp down on land grabbing regardless of the personalities involved.

“While the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, these charges reflect the state’s commitment to tackling land grabbing and criminal dealings in land,” he said.

He assured the public that Ogun State would resist and redress all forms of land grabbing brought to its attention.