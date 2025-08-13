Ogun Govt Extends Deadline For Presentation Of Property Documents

The Ogun State Government has extended the deadline for property owners/occupiers affected by the ongoing audit exercises to submit their title documents by two weeks.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olatunji Odunlami

According to the Commissioner, this extension is aimed at giving property owners and developers more time to either present their planning permits or approach the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and its agencies to regularise their unapproved developments.

This extension demonstrates the goodwill of the State Government in response to representations made by a cross-section of the affected property owners, both in Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, and reflects its commitment to the rule of law and transparency.

The government emphasises that this magnanimity does not derogate whatsoever from its constitutional and statutory actions already carried out on the matter.

The government again reiterates that the physical development audit exercise currently taking place in Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, and elsewhere across the State is not a witch hunt of any individual or organisation, but a continuous effort towards ensuring sustainable urban development across the state.