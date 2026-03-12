Ogun Govt Engages Fulani Leaders, Security Chiefs To Strengthen Peace, Security

The Ogun State Government has convened a strategic security meeting with Fulani leaders, security agencies, and other critical stakeholders as part of efforts to strengthen peace and prevent potential security threats across the state.

The meeting, held in Abeokuta, was convened by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AIG Olusola Subair (Rtd.), and brought together security service chiefs, security consultants, representatives of local government chairmen, traditional Fulani leaders (Serikis), and representatives of the Miyetti Allah group.

Speaking at the meeting, Subair emphasized the importance of proactive engagement and collaboration between communities and security institutions in sustaining the state’s peaceful environment.

He noted that security is most effective when there is strong cooperation between government, security agencies, and community leaders.

“Our responsibility is to remain vigilant and proactive. Security is most effective when communities and institutions work together. Ogun State will continue to strengthen collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure that peace and mutual trust remain the foundation of our coexistence,” he said.

The meeting also provided a platform for open dialogue on ways to enhance cooperation between security agencies and community leaders across the state.

Fulani leaders present at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful coexistence and pledged their support for efforts aimed at preventing criminal elements from infiltrating their communities.

Chairman of Miyetti Allah in the South-West, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Labar, and the National Coordinator of the group, Alhaji Abdul Mumuni Ibrahim assured the state government of their readiness to cooperate fully with security agencies in maintaining peace.

Following extensive deliberations, participants agreed on measures aimed at strengthening vigilance and coordination across Ogun State. These include enhanced security vigilance, deeper grassroots engagement, improved community cooperation, and sustained dialogue among stakeholders.

The state government also urged residents to support security efforts by reporting suspicious activities through available channels, including the Ogun State Police Command’s “Gateway Shield” mobile application and dedicated emergency lines.

Residents were encouraged to use the toll-free emergency number 08000009111 and the Operations Control Room line 09164859299 for security-related information. They can also reach the NSCDC Agro Rangers through 08038404412 and 08078377670, while cases of telecommunication mast tampering can be reported via 08036817148.

The meeting ended with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to sustained collaboration aimed at maintaining peace, strengthening trust among communities, and ensuring that Ogun State remains safe for residents and businesses.