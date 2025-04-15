Ogun Govt Distributes Laptops To Teachers

Share

Towards ensuring effective and efficient usage of Technological Innovation and Initiatives in imparting learners with modern knowledge, especially in Science, Technology, Engineering and Technology (STEM), the Ogun State Government has distributed 750 laptop computers to STEM teachers in public schools across the state.

This is as the government insisted that digital literacy would soon be one of the major criteria to secure employment or to be recruited as a teacher in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed this during a one-day Stakeholders’ Engagement Meeting on IC3, MCE and Progressive Science Initiative and Progressive Mathematics Initiative (PSIPMI) Training.

The stakeholders’ meeting, which took place at Idi-Aba in Abeokuta, under the auspices and funding by the Ogun State Economic Transformation Projects (OGSTEP) for some selected teachers in the state, was organised by the ministry.

Speaking about the programme, the Commissioner, however, noted that Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s plan was targeted at one teacher-to-a-laptop, hence the need to equip the teachers with digital tools to foster excellent teaching and learning in classrooms.

This is even as the Commissioner recalled that the present administration had earlier trained over 200 teachers on IC3 and MCE digital literacy with certification; functionality of the Digital Platform of Ogun State Education Revitalisation Agenda, as well as 750 STEM teachers on PSI-PMI teaching methodology.

Arigbabu further hinted that the ministry has initiated measures that would enable the trained officers to cascade all they have learnt to empower others, saying: “We have done so much in the area of digitalisation that a teacher who is not digitally literate might be able to fit in.”

“Though the laptops were given to the trained teachers, they are merely custodians of the items as it should be seen as property of the government,” he added. In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Oluwatosin Oloko, enjoined teachers in the state to see this development as an opportunity for self-improvement, even as she added that knowledge gained should cascade to others for efficiency and productivity.

Also, on her part, the Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs Melutia Ogunremi hinted that the Commission was set to begin training and retraining of teachers, as well as vice principals and principals to further enhance their output.

She, therefore, advised the beneficiaries of the laptop computers to use the facilities judiciously to improve their skills and knowledge of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Meanwhile, the Project Manager Skills Development of OGSTEP, Mr Fatai Osunsanya affirmed that the laptops were presented to teachers to boost their capacity building, adding that the laptops would be left in the school even when the teachers are transferred or retired.

