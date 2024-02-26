Ogun Govt disowns online cash palliative message

Ogun State Government yesterday disassociated government from a fraudulent message circulating on various social media platforms, falsely claiming that Governor Dapo Abiodun was offering N10,000 cash palliative per person across the state. The scam message also provides a link, urging individuals to apply for the said cash palliative and also share the information for others to benefit.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Governor, Kayode Akinmade, the Ogun State Government categorically disclaimed the message in its entirety and hereby informs the public that it is an obvious scam. It urged the good people of the state not to fall for it.

“The administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun is committed to genuine alleviation of the suffering of the citizens and residents of the state through initiatives such as the numerous empowerment programmes and policies it has rolled out since 2019 and the N5 billion intervention scheme it announced recently,” the statement said. It added that the government had been providing financial support and other empowerments to enable traders, artisans, women, youths, and other beneficiaries to improve their enterprises and or establish themselves as self-reliant individuals.