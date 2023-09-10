Ogun Govt ‘Demolishes’ Gbenga Daniel’s Wife N1bn Plaza

Ogun State Government has reportedly commenced the demolition of a five-storey plaza belonging to Olufunke Daniel, the wife of the former Governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel.

New Telegraph learnt that officials of the government, accompanied by armed policemen began the demolition of the building, DATKEM plaza, located in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Clips and pictures showing destruction on the structure were circulated across social media platforms in the state, generating outrage and concerns among the residents and the political class.

However, a source described the incident as an act of vandalism allegedly carried out by some political thugs.

“This is more of a case of vandalisation by thugs with a police cover,” the source said.

It was gathered that those behind the act used ‘hand machines’ to carry out the destruction as against an excavator usually deployed in a demolition task.

But, the Project Manager and Developer, Engr Olusegun Lawal, in a statement, described it as a demolition.

He also confirmed that the government issued a three-day notice of demolition.

Lawal said “not enough parking space, inadequate muster point and inadequate airspace” were the reasons adduced by the government.

The Developer, however, insisted that “There are no single structural defects on the building and all relevant and necessary government approvals have been obtained.”

He said, “Reasons adduced by the Government are: Not enough parking space, inadequate Muster Point and inadequate airspace.

“Demolition started at 3 am Sunday 10 September, 2023 and it is ongoing as we prepare this preliminary report. Building cost is around N1 billion.”

He said the N1 billion worth of the plaza is due for commissioning by September end.

According to him, the third floor of the building houses the Ogun East Senatorial Office of the former governor.

Daniel, popularly known as OGD, has personally visited the scene on Sunday morning.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Lekan Adeniran, said the government would soon issue a statement in reaction to the incident.