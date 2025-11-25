Ogun Govt Commits to Fixing Roads In Ota, Warns Protesters Against Blackmailers

The Ogun State government on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to rehabilitating major roads in the Ota axis of the state, while cautioning residents and protesters to be wary of individuals seeking to exploit the situation for political gain.

The assurance came during a meeting convened by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), to address concerns raised by members of the Ota branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) following their peaceful protest on October 25.

The delegation was led by the branch chairperson, Chief Mrs. Kelubia K. Ajose.

Joining Ogungbade at the meeting were the State Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Olusegun Olaotan; Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Hon. Kayode Akinmade; Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Works, Dr. (Engr.) Oladimeji Yusuf Senior; and other aides of the Governor.

Ogungbade stated that the Ogun State government remains committed to enhancing road infrastructure across the state, particularly in Ota.

He highlighted that since the Prince Dapo Abiodun administration took office, over 1,500 kilometres of roads have been constructed or rehabilitated, with the first stretches located in Ota.

He explained that a significant portion of the roads in question are federal roads, which the Federal Government had previously prevented the state from repairing. However, following approval by President Bola Tinubu, rehabilitation work is now ongoing.

The government urged the NBA and residents to remain vigilant against dishonest political actors and controversy merchants seeking to discredit the administration.

According to the Ogun State government, six major roads in the Ota axis, Joju, Koro Otun, Navy, Isikola, Ilo Awela, and Oju Ore have been awarded to the reputable construction company, Craneburg, with work set to commence soon. Other major roads in the corridor have been divided into four phases.

Phase one covers Itele-Ayobo link road to Lagos through Ayobo in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area (approximately 5.3 kilometres). Phase two covers the Ayobo Mopol-Lafenwa Junction boundary road in Ado-Odo, phase three covers Koro Otun, and phase four spans Itele to Lafenwa Junction. Work on phases one and two will commence immediately.

Ogungbade assured the NBA branch that the government appreciates the concern over the state of roads and would respond positively, noting that the contractor would be mobilized to the sites without delay.

Earlier, the NBA delegation explained that their protest stemmed from pent-up frustration across the entire Ota community, not just among lawyers.

They emphasised that the protest was peaceful and aimed solely at drawing government attention to the deplorable road conditions.

The delegation also clarified that they had ensured no external parties hijacked the initiative.

A senior advocate in the delegation appealed to the government to expedite the rehabilitation of the specified roads to alleviate the socioeconomic hardships faced by residents.

In response, Kayode Akinmade thanked the NBA delegation for their visit and assured that their demands would be communicated to the governor.

He also warned the delegation to be cautious, noting that some political adversaries of the government could exploit the protest to further their personal agendas. Akinmade highlighted that while some roads are being criticised, most are federal roads outside the state’s jurisdiction.

As confirmed at the meeting, the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway is already receiving attention from the state government, which approved 11 new road projects this month.